October 21, 1921 - October 25, 2020
Heaven received a new angel when Juanita L. Tozier passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1921. She was one of 14 children: 7 boys and 7 girls. Juanita loved riding on the back of motorcycles and did so up to when she turned 95 years old. She always said that if you stay ornery, you would stay well...and she did for 99 wonderful years. She loved to cook and her recipes are still used to this day. She always had a smile and a warm greeting for everyone she met. Juanita was a wonderful wife and mother. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband George A. Tozier. She is survived by her two daughters Jean and Judy, three sons Edward, Ronald and Jimmie, 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service for Juanita will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Kane Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Father Kevin Jones will be officiating. In leiu of flowers, donations in Juanita's honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans, 1898 Fort Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801.
