Judith Elaine Sackett, 81, Sheridan, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home. The viewing is from 2 - 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O'Dell Court. A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul J Cain officiating with Interment following in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Kendrick Golf Association in care of Donna Media, 405 Shadow Ridge Blvd or drop off with Ryan at Kendrick Golf Course.