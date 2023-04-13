January 22, 1942 - April 9, 2023
Judith Elaine Sackett, 81 of Sheridan, WY passed away Sunday, April 9th at home.
Judy was born in Sheridan on January 22, 1942, to parents George T and Eugenia Miller at the old Sheridan Hospital. She lived in Sheridan her whole life and graduated in 1960 from Sheridan High School.
She met Mark Sackett in 1959 and married on July 28, 1962. They were married for 60 years. She loved bowling, softball and was a life-long golfer. She had many other accomplishments, including quilting, knitting and anything crafty.
She will be missed by her husband Mark, Daughter Patty (Stuart) Thieme and son Tom Sackett, grandkids Cooper and Sallie, of which she was very proud. She is also survived by her niece Tammy (Miller) Krosschell, grandniece Jessica Miller and grandnephew Tye Miller. She was preceded by her parents and siblings Thomas Theodore Miller and Elizabeth Schneider.
A Funeral Service is at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul J Cain officiating with the Interment following in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Kendrick Golf Association in care of Donna Media, 405 Shadow Ridge Blvd or drop off with Ryan at the Kendrick Golf Course.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com.