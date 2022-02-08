January 29, 1946 – December 19, 2021
Judith Colleen Stroup “Judi” was born January 29, 1946 in Berkley, California to parents Donald “Bert” Stroup and Luella M. Stroup. She was the first of 6 daughters and always felt the importance of helping “raise” the younger sisters. Judi passed away in Smyrna, GA December 19, 2021. Judi graduated from Sheridan High School in 1964 and from Cochise Community College in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She was married to Joe Whetstone and from this union received the blessings of Ericc Joseph and Laura Jo. At the time of her death she was living with her children and only granddaughter Sophia in Smyrna, GA.
Judi worked at many jobs but was most proud of her time with the Wyoming Game and Fish where she worked both in Cheyenne, WY and Sheridan, WY. She loved going to the Cheyenne Frontier Days as a representative of the Wyo Game and Fish. She loved to sew, cross stitch, and make beautiful gifts for both family and friends. She loved going to coffee, tea for herself, cinnamon rolls, her doll collection and square dancing.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe, her sister Maureen Ogle and her father Bert Stroup. She is survived by her mother, Luella Stroup, children Ericc and Laura, granddaughter Sophia, sisters Ginger Morris, Patti Shaw, Mary Lawson and Becky Harris and many friends and extended family.
She has been cremated and her wish was for her ashes to be buried in Sheridan with her father and sister Maureen. The family will be burying her ashes in the spring and no formal services are planned.