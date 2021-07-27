August 24, 1950 - July 22, 2021
Judith "Judy" May Steele passed away on July 22nd at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Judy was born on August 24th, 1950, to Robert and Phyliss Flugel in Madison, SD and moved to Sioux Falls as a young child. She attended Little Flower elementary school and O'Gorman High School graduating with the class of 1968.
On August 18th, 1972, she married Jeffrey Steele and moved to Dayton, WY where Jeff accepted a teaching and coaching position at Tongue River High School. Judy also began a teaching career at Holy Name Catholic school in Sheridan, Wyoming that spanned 22 years of service until her retirement in 2013.
Upon retirement, Jeff and Judy moved back to Sioux Falls to be closer to their son David, daughter- in- law Tracey, and three grandsons where countless traditions were established. Thanksgiving at Jeff and Judy's, and Christmases at David and Tracey's. Grandma Judy spoiled the three grandsons by baking cookies of their choice and looked forward to attending the various school activities in which the boys participated.
Judy is survived by her husband Jeff, son David (Tracey), grandsons Brighten, Carter, Hayden, brother Bob (Polly), numerous nieces and nephews, brother and sister in laws, and countless friends.
Funeral Services will be on August 5th at 10:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD (901 N Tahoe Trail, Sioux Falls, SD 57110). In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name can be sent to St. Edmunds parish in Ranchester Wyoming (P.O. Box 217, Ranchester, WY. 82839) or Holy Name Catholic School in Sheridan Wyoming (121 S. Connor St. Sheridan, WY 82801).