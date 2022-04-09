February 28, 1944 – March 6, 2020
Judith Laura Mills Morris passed away March 6, 2020.
Judy was a great sister to four brothers and sisters (Jack Mills of Laramie, Molly McCann of Tucson, Sarah Curry (deceased) and Jean Mills of Big Horn) and caring mother to three children: Brent David of Sheridan, Lezlie Wilcox of Los Cruces NM, and Melanie Hium of Dayton. Gary Morris (deceased) was the children's father.
Judy and Gary started the Hallmark store in Sheridan which together they ran for a number of years. The business allowed Judy to develop crafting skills. Judy graduated from Casper College with a degree in Social Work and practiced in Casper and in Colorado Springs, Co. Her interest, in addition to her crafting skills, were her pets, her church, her gardening and her friends.
Her friend, Lorelei Morris was a great help during Judy’s last days. Judy will be greatly missed.