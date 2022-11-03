February 16, 1946 - October 28, 2022
Judy Hetland Siddle, 76, passed away at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on October 28th , results of her third large stroke. Her stepson Nick Siddle was at her side.
Judy was born February 16, 1946, to Ole and Mary Hetland in Billings, Montana. She resided in her early childhood in Fromberg, Montana, later moving to and living in Wisconsin.
Judy returned to Cody and spent many years up to retirement working at the Cody Post Office, where she knew everyone by their address or post office box number. She had an infectious smile and a sense of humor with all the post office customers. She was very active and enjoyed many outdoor activities, like hiking and kayaking. She was also a strong member of the Cody Bible Church, where she had many friends.
She married Richard Siddle, and they spent many years exploring and traveling. They spent extensive time in Alaska and Hawaii and went many times to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and the Pro Bull Riders Finals in Las Vegas. Several times their travels included Dick’s grandchildren Troy and Kelly, and Judy embarked in the Step Grandmother role with them on several great adventures.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband Richard Siddle, currently at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, stepson Nick (Tammy) Siddle of Sheridan, step grandchildren Troy (Edie) Siddle of Sheridan and Kelly (Grant) Wilson of Santa Clara, California, four step great grandchildren, and her dear friend Amy Barhaug.
A service in Judy’s memory will be held at the Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Avenue in Cody on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Any memorials in her memory can be made to the Cody Bible Church.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.