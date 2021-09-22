Judy Nielsen, 79, lifetime Buffalo resident, died at Johnson County Health Care Center Friday evening. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor Paul Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 1 - 9 p.m. Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the St Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com