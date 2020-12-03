December 27, 1930 - November 26, 2020
Julia Rose Boyko, 89, a lifelong resident of Worland, Wyoming passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, in Billings, Montana. Julia was born on December 27, 1930 in Sheridan, Wyoming to James and Francis (Kosine) Louie. Julia was one of seven children and grew up and attended school in Sheridan. Julia married Joe Boyko on November 29, 1947 and they moved to Worland in February of 1957. From 1963, after raising her children to a more independent age she started a small domestic business helping friends and those around town who needed housework done. She retired from this in the early 2000’s at the age of 75. Julia loved her family, community and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic church. Additionally, gardening, canning and yard work were passions of hers. The family also enjoyed going on fishing outings and camping at PaintRock and MeadowLark.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two young children Russell LeRoy and Francis Marie, daughter, Cathy Upton; brothers, Jimmy and Emmett Louie; sisters, Maryann Pensis and Josephine Boyko. Those left behind and cherishing her memory include her son, Joseph (Laura) Boyko; daughter, Laurie (Jim) Yule; and son-in-law, Tim Upton all of Worland, Wyoming. Her brother Andy Louie of Mesa, AZ and sister, Roselind Grams of Sheridan, WY. Her grandchildren Ashley (Kory) Johnson, Jenifer (Ryan) Taylor, Brendan (Shea) Yule, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Funeral and cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Veile Mortuary.