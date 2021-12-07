November 29, 1966 – November 30, 2021
Julianne Renee Antons, 55, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on November 30, 2021 at her home.
Julianne was born on November 29, 1966 in Liberal, Kansas to Karen Kay and Ronald Eugene Antons. Julie graduated from Cody High School and from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree. She married her high school sweet heart, Tod Larsen and to this union a daughter, Danielle Renee was born in 1992.
Julie was an exceptional cook and enjoyed family get togethers and traveling, especially Hawaii. Julie was a very kind, caring person who was constantly putting others needs ahead of her own.
Julie was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory and her parents, Karen and Ronald Antons. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Larsen of Greeley, Colorado; sisters Ronalee (Bryan) Salveson of Sheridan, Wyoming and Debie Crawford of Longmont, Colorado; nephews Brady (Melissa) Salveson of Sheridan, Wyoming and Chase (Mary) Salveson of Ranchester, Wyoming; nieces Mackenzie Crawford of Denver, Colorado and Kortney (Devon) Stahla of Longmont, Colorado; great nephew Isaiah Scafe and great nieces Abrianna and Brynlee Salveson and Magnolia Salveson.
On Saturday, December 4, 2021 family gathered for a private viewing and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kane Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.