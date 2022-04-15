October 10, 1974 – April 9, 2022
Julie Ann Korang passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Gillette Memorial Chapel on April 15, 2022 at 11:00 MST. Julie was born October 10, 1974 in Baudette, Minnesota to James and Mary Jo Jordan, joining her sister Dawn and brother Robert. Shortly after Julie was born, the family moved to Sheridan.
Julie was blessed with her beautiful daughter, Halle Joanne on April 25, 2007. As a single mom, Julie made a wonderful home for her and her daughter. While living in Gillette, Julie met her soulmate and future husband, Joseph Korang. Joe and Julie were married on May 31, 2014, in Spearfish, SD. With this union Julie was blessed yet again with her bonus daughter Hannah.
Together their family was complete and they could not have been happier.
Julie is survived by her husband, Joseph, daughters Halle and Hannah of the family home, sister Dawn Helling (Bud) of Sheridan, brother Robert Jordan (Kathy) of Mosinee, WI. Nieces, Stefanie Helling (Bo) of Sheridan, Tiffany Helling (David) of Pine Haven and great Niece Quinn Corns of Pin Haven. Julie is also survived by Joe’s family, Joe’s parents Pete and Barb Korang of Hettinger, ND, sister-in-law Vonnie Provinzio (Steve) of Woodbury, MN, niece Abby Provinzio and nephew Drew Provinzio of Woodbury. Julie is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and Halle’s grandparents, Bob and Jacque Gray of Rozet.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Jo Jordan and her grandparents.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, any donation be made to the Second Chance Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Court, Sheridan, WY 82801.