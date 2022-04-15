Today

Occasional snow showers. High 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Near record low temperatures. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.