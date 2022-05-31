June Elaine Bender, 82, of Sheridan died Friday, May 27, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m., and Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church, with Pastor Chad Cowen and Pastor Brad Kremensek officiating. Interment will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights. A reception will follow at the church. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.