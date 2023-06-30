June 4, 1943 - June 26, 2023
William (Bill) W. Dilloway, 80, passed away on June 26, 2023, in Sheridan, WY after a 12-year battle with a broken heart.
Bill was born in La Porte, Indiana, to Helen and Lawrence on June 4, 1943. He had 5 brothers and 1 sister. In 1956 his family made their way to Oceanside, CA where Bill found a love for fishing and surfing. He graduated high school in 1961 in Encinitas, CA.
In November of 1962 Bill joined the Air Force in which he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA. He was honorably discharges in 1966.
After his time in the Air Force, Bill found a passion in carpentry work. He spent 40 years mastering his skills with Fry Construction in CA and J’Dan Builders in Sheridan, WY. His perfectionism and attention to detail was especially appreciated by his wife as she was always finding new projects for him to work on.
Bill married the love of his life, Bege in 1985. Combined they had 5 children. They decided to make their home in Sheridan, WY in 1993. The only love stronger than their love for Wyoming was their love for each other. They spent their time camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling, antique collecting, canning & watching their garden and their family grow.
After 12 years apart, Bill has been reunited with his loving wife. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Lawrence Dilloway, dear friend, and father-in- law Bud Geer and 5 of his siblings.
He is survived by his children, Leah, Jim, Jami (Jason), Wendy (Mike) & Josh (Emily), 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister, Jeannine, and nephew, Ronnie.
Bill will be cremated, and his ashes will be married with his wife’s once again. They will find their final resting place, together, in the Big Horn Mountain, their favorite place on earth.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.