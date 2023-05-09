June 23, 2023 - May 1, 2023
Karen Hope Christensen Stevens, 68, died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Karen, also known as “Dude,” was born in Sheridan on June 23, 1954, to Orville Peter Christensen and Joan Edna Foss Christensen. Karen was raised in Sheridan and graduated from Sheridan High School. She received degrees from Sheridan College and Casper College, as well as a Master of Nursing degree from the University of Wyoming in 1989.
Karen dedicated her life to serving the community as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for 35 years and cared for the elderly until her retirement. She brought her warm, comforting presence with her to all whom she met. Karen’s family felt her abundant love. She was always thinking of her loved ones and would do anything for them.
Dude had a great fondness and appreciation for the outdoors. In her childhood, she spent many summers on Piney Creek with her grandparents Edna and Karl Hepp developing a connection to the land and great love of the natural world.
Karen once undertook a unique and memorable adventure mapping parts of Great Expectations Cave during which the group remained underground for days without exiting or seeing the light of day.
She loved to spend time in the Bighorn Mountains with her family, particularly Willow Park Reservoir, Cow Camp, and Ditch Camp, fishing at the lake and playing cribbage until dark. Dude would stop the truck, get out and walk around a meadow of wildflowers. She would wake her children in the early hours of the morning to listen to elk bugling. She would pack a cooler full of delicious food and rally together for a weekend in the mountains.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Joan Christensen and brother-in-law Jerry Hampshire. She is survived by her children, son Jacob (Sandra) Deeds and daughter Allison Swan; grandchildren Nicholas and Isabella Deeds; sisters Pamela Christensen and Linda Hampshire; brother Gordon (Lisa Day) Christensen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Story Woman’s Club, 28 North Piney Road, Story, Wyoming. Please join her family for a reception and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Karen can be made to: Kearney Hall, PO Box 124, Story, WY 82812 or to the Story Women’s Club, 28 N Piney Rd, Story, WY 82842.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.