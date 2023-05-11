Karen Hope Christensen Stevens, 68, died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Sheridan. Please note the time change for her service. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Story Woman’s Club. Please join the family for a reception and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Karen can be made to: Kearney Hall, P.O. Box 124, Story, Wyoming 82812 or to the Story Women’s Club, 28 N Piney Rd, Story, Wyoming 82842. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.