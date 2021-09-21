November 16, 1946 – September 12, 2021
Karen Kay Hensinger, 74, of Dayton, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her residence.
Karen was born on November 16, 1946 to Karl Sr. and Katherine Kukuchka in Monarch, WY. She was raised in Ranchester. She married Darwin Scott on January 28, 1967 in Cheyenne, WY. They had one daughter, Cindy. After living all over the state during their marriage, they moved back to Ranchester in 1990. After Darwin’s passing in 2009, Karen found love again and married Richard Hensinger July 12, 2014 in Dayton.
Karen was an avid card player, quilter and enjoyed being a part of Quilting Club in Ranchester/Dayton. She loved serving people by being a waitress for many years. She also loved her Church family at the Dayton Community Church. She loved her family and enjoyed being a grandma. She will be missed!
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Karl Sr. and Katherine and her first husband, Darwin. She is survived by her husband, Richard, daughter, Cindy Wilson of Cody, WY, two grandchildren Brad (Elisabeth) Wilson of Sheridan and Carrie (Kasey) Holder of Cody, WY, three great-grandchildren Cloie, Nick and Savannah, brother, Karl Kukuchka Jr, of Dayton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor her will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dayton Cemetery with Pastor Matt Tremain officiating. Luncheon to follow at Dayton Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s name to: Dayton Community Church, PO Box 69 Dayton, WY 82836.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.