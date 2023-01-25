August 18, 1953 – January 21, 2023
Karen was born on August 18, 1953, in Miles City, Montana. She passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana with her loving family by her side. Karen was born the youngest child of Ole M. and Lillian F. Hoveland. She married the love of her life, Frank Kawulok on January 10, 1970.
Karen held many roles throughout her 69 years. She loved being a wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, homemaker, fisherman and many others. Her greatest joy was being “Nonny”. She cherished family above all else.
She loved hunting, fishing, gardening and was an accomplished vocalist. She loved singing, “Down by the Station” and “I Love You a Bushel and a Peck” and playing “Pony Boy” with her grandchildren when they were young and then with her great-grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her husband Frank, her daughter Tracy Kawulok, her son Christopher Kawulok; her grandchildren Dustin (Breanna) McCalla, Cody McCalla, Larissa McCalla, Whitney (Sam) LeTempt, and her great grandchildren Ellie, Daxtin, Madyn, Avery, Anthony, Knox and Skye along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother John “Jack” Hoveland and one sister, Joanne Holbrook.
A private family service will be held later. Those of you who wish to offer a memorial, please do so by donating to the charity of your choice.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.