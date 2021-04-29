October 11, 1952 - April 27, 2021
Karon Gaye Keahey, 68, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, peacefully at home with her husband by her side.
Karon was born on October 11, 1952, to William and Estelle (Dalke) Burnett, in Powell, Wyoming. She grew up in Powell and later moved to Sheridan, WY.
She married Bruce Keahey, August 6, 1977. She worked various jobs in the community, most recently as a secretary at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She loved working for the church, helping with the Meals on Wheels and the Red Door.
Her faith was very important to her and an integral part of her life. She was a caring and giving person, beloved mother, wife and friend.
Karon is survived by her husband, Bruce Keahey of Sheridan, WY, her mother, Estella Burnett of Powell, WY, son, Ryan Keahey of Sheridan, WY, her daughter Stephanie (Chris) Thomas, grandsons Sullivan, Nolan and Preston Johnston all of Bella Vista, AR. She was preceded in death by her father, William Burnett, Sister Sharon Thompson and her late husband, David Ross.
Funeral Services for Karon are at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee and Pastor Dan Hawker officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship room at the church.
A private interment will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell, WY.
Memorials to honor Karon, may be made to the Red Door, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences can be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.