January 1, 1937 – January 16, 2023
Katherine (Kay) Schmitz, 86, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Kay was born on January 1, 1937 to William and Jane DeMuth Schmitz in Sheridan, Wyoming. She always loved being a “New Year's Baby”
Kay worked for 30 years at the Sheridan Manor. She loved flowers and plants, both inside and outside and could make anything bloom. After selling her home, she and her dog Pepper moved to Sheridan Square. At Sheridan Square she shared her love of flowers with her friends there by planting two large containers with flowers at the apartment's entryway. Kay loved to embroider and all her family were gifted with her beautiful kitchen towels.
Anybody who knew Kay knew her to be a gentle soul who loved her family. Kay's greatest love was her son J.W. Siebert. The highlight of their week was a Sunday drive and sharing a Dairy Queen strawberry milkshake.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Dale and Earl and sister Betty Munsell. She is survived by her son J.W., brother Bill (Jeanene) of Bozeman, MT, sister, Sister Mary Jane Schmitz of Leavenworth, KS and sisters Arlene Kane and Shirlee Tynan of Sheridan. Kay had many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Holy Name Catholic Church at 10:00 am. A Rosary will start at 10:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Louis Shea and Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A lunch reception will follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at 1:00 pm. She will be inurned with her Mother and Father. We will miss her but find comfort in that she is in God's hands and at peace.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Holy Name Catholic School.
