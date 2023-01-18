Katherine Marie Schmitz, 86, Sheridan, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at home with family at her side. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Louis Shea and Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at 1 p.m. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.kanefuneral.com.