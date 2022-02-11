May 2, 1955 - February 8, 2022
Katherine Mary Brandt, 66, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Kathy was born on May 2, 1955, to H. Wayne Allred and Jean Rumsey McWilliams Allred in Sheridan, Wyoming. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1973.
Kathy meant the world to many people. Those who would seek her while in turmoil, knew she would place her healing touch or arrive in presence, and in that moment, everything would turn into solitude. She was a beacon of love, light and healing, and lived a life in service to God (Great Spirit). Kathy was a teacher, nurturer, healer, lover of mother earth, living things, of peace and tranquility, who ushered the work of spirit. She found joy in painting, dancing, listening to live music, nature and gathering with family and friends.
Kathy had many honors, a massage therapist for 28 years, owner/operator of Majestic Mountain Massage, worked in physical therapy for 15 years, a reiki master teacher for 18 years, a Minister of the Universal Life Church, a BQH Practitioner, a mind/body worker, Intuitive Empath, and a Native American Spiritual Path. She was affiliated with the Crow (adopted 3 x’s), Cree (named), Sioux Sisseton Wahpeton, Lakota, Assiniboine Sioux, Cherokee (named), and Blackfoot/MicMac.
“I herald the dawn of a peaceful age. I stand here, unreservedly, to usher the work of spirit.”
Kathy many, but to those that truly know her, she is just on another journey.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her mother, Jean Allred of Sheridan, Wyoming, daughter Danielle (Brian) Blakeman of Sheridan, Wyoming, son Jesse D. Brandt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, her special adopted daughter Brittany Mellott of Gillette, Wyoming, her two grandsons Dalton H. Jones of Winnemucca, Nevada, and Austin D. (Shalee) Jones of Sheridan, Wyoming, who meant the world to her, Dave and Mary Jelly and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father H. Wayne Allred.
Per Kathy's request there will not be any services.
Per Kathy's request there will not be any services.