May 26, 1936 – August 12, 2023
Mary Katherine Steinmetz Odegard passed away at her home on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the age of 87.
Katherine was born on May 26, 1936, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Jacob Steinmetz and Mary Taylor Phillips. On April 30, 1954, she married Duane Daniel Odegard in Rapid City, South Dakota. Katherine and Duane made their home and raised their four children on the Odegard Ranch near Arvada, Wyoming. They recently celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary.
She enjoyed sewing, decorating, gardening, embroidering and knitting. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved them all very much and loved spending time with them. Katherine will always have a very special place in their hearts.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Daniel Odegard,Vicki Lee Odegard (Troy) of Gillette, WY, Michael Duane Odegard of Arvada, WY, Brenda Katherine Ray (Darrel) of Gillette, WY and Daniel Casper Odegard of Panama; seven grandsons, Randy Duane Gates (Dawn), Casey Taylor Gates, Chris William Odegard (Tawnya), Loren Michael Odegard (Sara), Delton Herman Odegard, Chancey Mayne Martin, Shane Jacob Martin (Janelle), and many great grandchildren.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be held at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery by Kane's Funeral Home on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11:00 am.
Friends may make donations in Katherine's memory to Shrine Crippled Children's Hospital 1275 E. Fairfax Rd. Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.