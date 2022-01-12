January 4, 1936 – January 7, 2022
Katheryne was born in Wheatland, WY on January 4, 1936, to Ward and Mary (Moser) Elwood. The youngest of six children, she attended school in Glendo with her siblings and graduated in 1954 from Glendo High School. Katheryne then moved to Torrington and began work at the Soil Conservation Service. Her mother joined her after the death of her father in 1957, and the two of them were active in Eastern Star. Katheryne had a lovely singing voice and was often called upon to sing our National Anthem.
Katheryne married in the fall of 1966 and moved to New York City, where she worked as an assistant on the New York Stock Exchange. The couple later lived in northern Colorado and then settled in Casper. They often took vacations and sight-seeing tours with her mother and older sister, Doris. Sister Gladys joined them for family visits around the state. She loved her pets and usually had a couple of dogs and a cat wherever she lived. She also had a love for wolves. Katheryne worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 40 years before retiring.
Following retirement, Katheryne and her second husband spent a short time in Pinedale and then Glenrock. After his death, she moved back to Casper and then settled in Sheridan to be near her niece. She developed many special friendships while living at the Cascades Assisted Living Community on Sugarland Drive.
Katheryne is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, brother Wayne Elwood, sisters Dorothy Elwood, Doris Elwood and Gladys Ecker, and nephews Gary Elwood and Max Ecker. She is survived by brother Lynn Elwood, nieces Debbie Callahan and Sharon Elwood, and nephews Curt Elwood, Sam Ecker, and Ron Elwood.
Katheryne was placed in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. She was able to participate in organ donation before cremation. No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E Ridge Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801.