July 20, 1939 – May 17, 2021
A celebration of the life of Kathleen Crist, 81 year old Sheridan resident who passed away early Monday morning at the Sheridan Manor Nursing home in Sheridan, Wyoming, will be held by her family with an interment in the Lewistown Cemetery in Lewistown, Missouri, at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Mary Crist was born on July 20, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to John and Anastacia Shannon. She grew up and went to school in Aurora, Colorado and graduated from Aurora High School with the class of 1957.
Kathleen lived with her parents in Colorado and was married on September 14, 1970 in Aurora to Emery Crist and they made their home in various parts of Colorado. They settled in Lewistown, Missouri where they lived for several years.
Following Emery’s death, in 1996 Kathleen moved to Sheridan, Wyoming to be near her brother. She had been a resident of Sheridan Manor for the past year. Kathleen enjoyed needle point.
She is survived by one son Jack Crist and his wife Carrie of Lewistown, Missouri; two brothers, John Shannon Jr. and his wife Hannah of Sheridan and Timothy Shannon and his wife Barbara of McCook, Nebraska and two grandchildren, twin girls, Morgan and Bailey Crist of Lewistown, Missouri. She was preceded death by her parents.