January 4, 1923 – January 16, 2022
Kathryn (Kitty) Mears Cronkrite, 99, born January 4, 1923, to Harry and Sarah Mears of Philadelphia, PA, was granted her angel wings on January 16, 2022, with her final days spent with her family by her side. Kitty is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jack Edward Cronkrite, and son, Christopher Cronkrite.
Together Kitty and Jack had eight children, 14 grandchildren, and 25 Great Grandchildren; Alice Cronkrite (Ed) of Sheridan, WY, Margie Myers (Gary) (D) of Kenosha, WI, Children – Anne (Adam), Jack Cronkrite II (Mary) of Dubois WY, children – Jack III (Sonya) and Chris, Mary Terrell (Shannon) of Klamath Falls OR, Children - Micah (Amanda), Jonathan, David and Mashayna, Jim Cronkrite (Diana) of Lake Villa, IL, Children – Katie and Michael, Katy Arnold (Phil) of Gurnee, IL, Children – Philip, Alicia (Dan) and KatyBeth (Dan), Christopher Cronkrite (D), Gerry Cronkrite (Becky) of Leonardtown, MD, Children – Gerard and Nicholas. Great Grandchildren include; Aubrey and Alon Gutierrez, Jasmyne, Jordan, Jacqueline, Jayde, Jalyn, Jackson and Jack Cronkrite IV, Beckham, Brody, and Briggs Blackwood, Elianna, Gabriel, Micaiah, and Atticus Blackwood, Nicoli Blackwood, Kinleigh and Lukas Terrell, Nolan Arnold, Quinn, Christopher and Ethan Wade, Elizabeth Fontana, Matthew Cronkrite.
Before settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Kitty was a founding and longtime member of Waukegan's St. Dismas Catholic Church, assisting with the transition of mass from Jack Benny Junior High School to what is now St. Dismas Catholic Church. Kitty also enjoyed singing with the Sheridan Sheridanaires, volunteering at Great Lakes Naval Base Hospital, Popcorn Lady at Bank of Waukegan, and working with various charities. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, crossword, word-search puzzles, and playing video games.
Visitation for Kathryn will be Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 9:00-11:00am at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl. Libertyville, IL with a service at 11:00am. Interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd. Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel.