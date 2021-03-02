September 23, 1956 - February 25, 2021
Kathy Fischer, 64 years old, died on February 25, 2021 at Banner Health University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Buffalo, Wyoming September 23, 1956 to Merle and Frances Smith. She graduated high school in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1975.
Soon after high school Kathy married Robert Puckett. They had three children, Mike Smith of Buffalo, Wyoming, Angela Davidson of Berthoud, Colorado, and Brian Puckett (Danielle) of Discovery Bay, California. They divorced and Kathy married Larry Fischer and added another daughter Dawn Fisher of Portland, OR. Larry and Kathy were by each others side for 39 years.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her father Merle Smith; her grandparents Hank and Ruby Smith, and Roy and Velma Harnish. She leaves behind her husband Larry Fischer; mother Frances Smith; siblings Robert Smith, Lynda Smith, Merle Smith (Kara); sons Mike Smith, Brian Puckett; and daughters Angela Davidson and Dawn Fischer. Kathy had eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter, aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.