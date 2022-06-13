Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.