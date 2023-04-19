Keith J Spears Apr 19, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A celebration of life for Keith J Spears will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at First Christian Church at 1:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Keith J Spears Champion Funeral Home Recommended for you