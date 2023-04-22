April 21, 2023 – October 20, 1973
Keith J. Spears, 49, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his residence in Sheridan, Wyo.
Keith was born October 20, 1973, in Sheridan and attended local schools, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1992. After studying radiology technology in Spokane, Wash., he returned to Wyoming where he worked in service industries.
Keith was a fun-loving man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing card games, and watching all kinds of sports on television.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Jerry L. Spears and Karyn L. Spears of Raymond, NH; his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and David Frink of Concord, Mass.; and his brother, Kevin J. Spears of New Boston, NH. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynnda A. Scott-Spears.
A celebration of life will be held in Sheridan, Wyoming at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at First Christian Church with Reverend Vanya Mullinax officiating.
Memorial gifts may benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America at 505 Eighth Ave., Ste. 902, New York, NY 10018; online at https://hdsa.org.
Champion Funeral has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.championfh.com.