March 3, 1971 – August 19, 2022
Kelly passed away unexpectedly on 08/19/2022. Kelly was born at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. She grew up showing horses with her family in Arvada, CO where she graduated from Arvada West High School in 1991.
Kelly moved to Sheridan, WY in 2000 where she held various jobs, but her favorite job was at the YMCA. Kelly had a passion for animals, but especially loved her cats.
Kelly is preceded in death by her father Keith. She is survived by her mother Barbara, brother Brian, sister Christy (Aaron and Caitlin) and her longtime partner Larry Cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Champion Funeral Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan, WY 84 E. Ridge Rd.
