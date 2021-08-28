September 1, 1982 - August 19, 2021
Kelly John Leichtnam, resident of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Sheridan, WY, passed away on August 19, 2021, at Cheyenne Regional Hospital at the age of 38 years.
Kelly was born September 1, 1982, in Sheridan WY, to Loren and Beverly Leichtnam; he graduated from Sheridan High School in 2001; enlisted in the US Army August 2001; serving his country until 2005. He returned to Wyoming to attend UW 2005-2011 and graduated with a master in Sociology and Criminal Justice. He was currently a financial adviser/educator with Wyoming Retirement System.
Kelly served in the Military in the 82nd Airborne and 504th Infantry Div. He received the following awards: Army Commendation Medal (second award)/ Army Achievement Medal/Army Good Conduct Medal/National Defense Service Medal/Iraqi Campaign Medal/Global War on Terrorism Service Medal/Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon/Army Service Ribbon/Combat Infantryman Badge/Expert Infantryman Badge/Parachutist Badge. He also served in the Army National Guard from Aug-2005 to August 2009.
Kelly loved the outdoors, his dog and most of all his nieces and nephews as he was a kid at heart. He was obsessed with the Denver Broncos, a past board member of Black Dog Rescue, and a phenomenal cook!
He will be missed by his parents Loren and Beverly Leichtnam; sisters Holly (Dan) Marshall; Melissa (Tom) Biddle; brother John Leichtnam; nieces and nephews Ty and Oaklee Hammerstrom; MT, Meadow, Eli, and Abe Marshall; grandmother Gloria Leichtnam; and numerous aunts-uncles-cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Preston and Wanda Turbiville; paternal grandfather Charles Leichtnam; and cousin Lindy Patrick.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, September 3, 2021, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Deacon Joe Kristufek officiating.
A Christian Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Prakash Sebastian and Deacon Joe Kristufek officiating with Military Honors. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Memorial donations may be made to Wyo West Warrior Foundation to First Northern Bank of Sheridan, 29 North Gould St, Sheridan WY, C/O Erin Legerski.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.