November 30, 1941 – September 8, 2023
On September 8, 2023, Kenneth John Doolin entered the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born November 30, 1941, to Jack and Florence Doolin in Portland, Oregon. He attended one year of college after high school graduation and then enlisted in the Army, serving from June 20, 1960, to May 16, 1963. Believing that God was calling him into the ministry, he went to Bible college and then to Western Baptist Seminary in Portland. His years in ministry spanned 44 years, retiring in July 2014.
Ken loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and backpacked in the Wallowa Mountains with family and friends for several years. He loved spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his humility, his desire to serve others, his “shepherd’s heart”, his sense of humor, his booming laugh and his use of one-liners.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Florence and one nephew. He is survived by his wife, Beth, of 58 years, his three children: Cheryl (Scott) Maiorca of Papillion, NE, Tim (Jenn) of Sheridan, WY, and Steve (Chaney) of Blair, NE, his sister Liz (Jim) Thares of Sauk Rapids, MN, 8 grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew.
He has chosen to donate his body to science to be used by one of the medical schools in Omaha.
A celebration of life service be held in Sheridan, September 30th at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Reach Church, Outreach fund, P.O. Box 219, Blair, NE 68008 or Legacy Pregnancy Center in Sheridan, 847 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801.