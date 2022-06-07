Kenneth Madia, 70, of Sheridan, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home.
A public viewing will take place Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. Funeral Services to honor Madia’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow immediately in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.