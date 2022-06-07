December 6, 1951 – June 3, 2022
Lifelong Sheridan resident Kenneth Neill Madia, age 70, died after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Sheridan on June 3rd, 2022. He was born December 6th, 1951 in Sheridan to Daniel J. and Jeanne E. (Day) Madia, the youngest of five boys. He attended Holy Name Catholic School and Sheridan High School where he became a star multi-sport athlete. He attended the University of Wyoming on a baseball scholarship, where again he excelled, and was later recruited into the AAA Major League Rank. His baseball career was cut short due to injury and Ken returned to Sheridan where he worked many years in both the banking and car business.
On September 9, 1978, he married Donna Keith and they brought a son, Dominic and a daughter, Haley, into the world. They later divorced and in 2005 Ken found love with his former classmate Judy (Kobielusz) Artist. Over the past 17 years, Ken and Judy traveled extensively, hitting most UW Home Football games, and very rarely missing one of the Grandkids sporting events. Ken spent many, many years as both a Coach and Sports Official in the State of Wyoming, cultivating friends near and far. He loved the New York Yankees & University of Wyoming Athletics. “Go Pokes”! His greatest accomplishment was being inducted into the Wyoming Sports Officials Hall of Fame in July 2021, and his greatest pride was watching his Grandsons play hockey! He was a 26-year member of the Sheridan Elks Club serving as Chaplain for one year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Larry. He is survived by his amazing partner, Judy, his son Dominic (Alicia), Scottsdale AZ, daughter Haley Woodall, Sheridan. Brothers Dan (Karen), Peoria AZ, Dave (Patsy), Evanston WY and Gary (Donna), Sheridan, Grandchildren Daniel, Drake and Piper Madia and Mason Woodall. Niece and several nephews and cousins. Donations to honor Kenny can be made to the Sheridan Rec District Youth Sports Programs, PO Box 6308, Sheridan, WY 82801.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home. Funeral Services to honor Kenny's life will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 10, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception to follow immediately in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place at 1:00 pm at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section.
