June 6, 1951 – June 23, 2021
Kenny Gleason received a special, once in a lifetime invitation to join his heavenly family and friends on June 23, 2021. He was quick to attend while leaving his earthly family and friends shocked and saddened. His big grin, exuberant laugh and detailed stories will be missed.
Kenny was born in Sheridan, WY on June 6, 1951. He grew up on the Young Ranch in Kirby, MT., where he experienced the joys and hardships of ranching alongside his dad and Jesse young. He began riding horseback at an early age on a steady gelding, Brownie. When he was 13, he traveled to the Bracken Ranch in Homestead, MT where he rode herd and did Artificial Insemination. He was extremely excited that his bonus was a pair of Leddy boots. Kenny attended Big Bend School through eighth grade, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1969, where he went on to ride Saddle Bronc and Bareback for the Sheridan College Rodeo team. He enjoyed telling stories of his college rodeo days with his roommate Chris Ledoux. They shared the challenges of their boyhood experiences and their love of an open range, a loyal horse, a good saddle and a cold beer.
In 1972 he married Mary Spear and together they were blessed with two children, Seth Kendy Gleason and Susan Michele Gleason. The family started a herd of Black Angus cattle, building on the herd over the next few years when the opportunity came to lease land on the head of the Rosebud, where they settled with their family. They later divorced and Kenny later met and married Jacque Hackett and together they were blessed with Grant Christopher Gleason. This marriage union came to an end and Kenny then traveled and worked on various ranches in Montana and Wyoming, finally settling and working on the Walborn Ranch in Busby, MT.
Kenny was a skilled horseman with soft hands while demanding top performance from all his horses. Kenny enjoyed attending horse sales and buying vintage saddles. One of his favorite accomplishments was winning all-around cowboy at the Big Horn Mountain Horse Show.
Kenny was an avid and amazing snowmobiler, creating several memories with friends and family in the Big Horn Mountains. He was a member of the Big Horn Snomads for years and earned the name “Bronco Billy” for his wild and crazy riding adventures. He guided snowmobilers for several years from Bear Lodge and met new friends from all over the nation.
Besides his passion for riding sleds in the big Horns, he loved his horses, history, tractor pulls, watching PBR, playing poker and being with his friends and family.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Florence and John Young. He is survived by his three children, Seth Gleason, Suzie Gleason, and Grant Gleason, his two grand daughters Bristol and Camdyn Anderson, his sisters Fabienne Morton and Gayle (Jim) Russell and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be shared with his mother Florence Young on July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Decker Community Center in Decker, MT.
Memorials to benefit the Sheridan College Rodeo Team. Attention Suzie Gleason: 1356 S. Thurmond Ave, Sheridan, WY, 82801. suzieskidooski@gmail.com.