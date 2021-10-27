October 22, 2021 - August 7, 1957
Kent William Tinney, 64, passed away at his home in Sheridan, Wyoming, on October 22, 2021.
Kent was born in Renton, Washington, the youngest of six children, to Lucy (McClammy) and Jesse Tinney on August 7, 1957. He went on to study at Montana State University before spending a majority of his life working as a skilled carpenter in Sheridan, Wy, where he enjoyed taking his two sons, Josh and Jason, shooting .22 rifles and coaching their sports teams when they were young boys. He very much had a passion for the outdoors as an avid fisherman, hunter and archer.
He is survived by his brother Rolland (Lois) Tinney of Great Falls, MT, his sisters; Betty Tinney of Reno, NV, Leah Rae Melser of Kerrville, TX, Joleen (Greg) Tinney-Cook of Battle Ground, WA, his sons, Josh (Holly) Tinney of Cheyenne, Wy and Jason (Dawn) Tinney of Laramie, Wy, his grandchildren; Connor, Jeter, Gehrig, Olivia and Judge as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Jesse of MT and his sister Donna (Royal) Nelson of Sacramento, CA.
