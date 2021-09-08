May 12, 1956 - September 3, 2021
Kevin Donald Nelson passed away at the age of 65, due to complications with COVID-19 on Friday September 3, 2021, at the hospital in Sheridan, WY. He was born in Hastings, NE on May 12, 1956. He was the first born of three, brothers Kent and Tony and later sister Sue Anne. His parents were Don and Maralyne Nelson.
Kevin spent most of his growing up years in Cozad, NE. There he was part of the high school class of 1974. Kevin and his father shared a passion for working on and racing dirt track stock cars. He started driving them at 18, thus his car number was the same.
He worked for Nebraska Plastics for several years and then changed careers and started working for local dealerships as a front end and alignment mechanic.
He met the love of his life, Ginger Fairchild while at Nebraska Plastics and married her in May of 1982. Ginger brought two young sons into the marriage, Chad and Scott. Kevin attended their school events and introduced them to the great outdoors.
Kevin began his love affair of upland bird hunting while living in the Cozad area, acquiring his first Brittany Spaniel named Twist. Through the years he was never without a bird dog. His home also included other stray dogs and cats, as part of his extended family.
Kevin and Ginger made a bold move to Sheridan, WY in 1992, purchasing Sheridan Brake and Alignment. They operated it successfully until Ginger’s death in November of 2016. Kevin sorely missed Ginger as she was his best friend who shared similar interests. Their time away from work was filled with riding their Harley’s, golfing, trapshooting, fishing, skiing, and exploring the Bighorns on ATV’s.
Kevin continued running the business until he sold it in 2020. His retirement plans were to bird hunt in the fall, ski in the winter, and fish and golf in the spring and summer. He was an avid and successful competitive trap shooter through the states of WY and MT, making many friends along the way.
Kevin was raised in the Church of Christ in Cozad and baptized as a youth. While he wasn’t active in a church through most of his adult years, his relationship with God was nurtured through Bible reading, listening to his brother’s sermons, and watching church services on TV and the internet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kent and his beloved wife Ginger. He is survived by his stepsons, Scott Fairchild (Sheridan, WY) and Chad and Jen Fairchild (Spokane, WA) and sister Sue Anne Collins (North Las Vegas) and youngest brother Tony and Disa Nelson (Bozeman, MT), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were made by Champion Funeral home. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Public graveside services are planned for Thursday, September 9, at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights, at 10:30 a.m. officiated by his brother Tony.