November 24, 1954 – September 28, 2022
Kimberly Dart, 67, of Sheridan, peacefully passed away on September 28, surrounded by loved ones, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Kimberly was born on November 24, 1954, to William and Mary Lou Sare in the city of Sheridan, joining an older brother, Curt, and they shared a childhood full of many antics. As a child, Kimberly attended Highland Park Elementary school, and with her outgoing and sassy personality founded many lifelong friendships, including her best friend, Susan Sales Pilcher. Kimberly graduated from Sheridan High School in 1973. After graduating, Kim lived life to its fullest, embracing the adventure of simply enjoying life.
In 1974 Michael Dart’s adventures found him visiting Sheridan, traveling from New York. He happened into the Lodore Supper Club, where Kimberly was working as a cocktail waitress, and she offered to play his hand in poker for him and proceeded to lose all his money. They fell in love quickly and were married in 1976. In September of 1978 they welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer, and Kimberly easily fell into her role as mother, as if it were what she had always been meant for. In April of 1983, Anna was born and completed the family. Kimberly excelled in her role as mother and was considered to be a second mother to many throughout the years, always offering the comforts of home to anyone who was in need of that comfort. She became a grandmother to Ella Fedden in 2005, finding her true calling in life, being Granny.
Granny and Ella were inseparable and when they were together, it was as if nothing else existed. Just as Ella was approaching her teen years and becoming more independent, the family was blessed with the arrival of Ayla Fischer, who quickly filled Granny’s heart with joy. The magic that existed in their connection was beyond comparison.
Kimberly inherited a love of gardening from her grandmother, Nan, with whom she had a cherished friendship. Her gardens over the years were enjoyed and envied by many. Her enthusiasm for her garden paired easily with her love of cooking, and she was an exceptional cook. Nothing made her happier than feeding those she loved. She shared a deep love of music with her brother from a young age, and carried that love, and a vast knowledge of music into her family. Her family greatly enjoyed many record nights with Kimberly and her headphones.
Kimberly reluctantly retired shortly after her cancer diagnosis early this year after many years in the banking world. In her position as loan officer, she made many friends over the years, as she connected with her customers on such a personal basis, and she found these friendships to be very fulfilling. She missed all of the friends she had made along the way after her retirement.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Sare, her father William Sare, her uncle Gene Chieslar, her uncle Jack Chieslar, and Aunt Beverly Kane. She is survived and missed greatly by her husband Michael Dart, daughters Jennifer Dart and Annie Dart, her brother Curt ( Margaret ) Sare, granddaughters Ella Fedden and Ayla Fischer, and the granddaughters fathers, Kyle Fedden and Josh Fischer.Due to the families role as caregivers during the entirety of her battle, they are taking some time to grieve and heal together, and appreciate your patience as they plan a Celebration of Life worthy of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother, as her wishes were not to have a traditional funeral service. The family is working on planning this Celebration and will update the memorial information as soon as plans are finalized.
