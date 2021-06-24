Kristina Mae (Skretteberg) Mitchell, 77, died November 14, 2020 after a long battle with Myelodysplasia. To honor Kristy's life, an open house reception for family, friends, and fellowship will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local cancer initiative will be made in Kristy’s memory. The family requests that donations be made to the Kristina Mitchell Memorial at Campco Federal Credit Union, Attn: Jina Anderson, PO Box 3169, Gillette, WY 82717. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.