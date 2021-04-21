December 29, 1939 - April 15, 2021
In loving memory of a gentle cowboy, Larry Dean Brown, who peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family. Larry passed away on April 15, 2021 due to pneumonia and stroke complications at St. Vincent, Billings, MT.
Mr. Brown was born December 29, 1939 in York, PA. At the tender age of 5, he and his mother moved to his grandfather's farm where he spent his youth years. In 1958 he graduated from Dallastown High School in York, PA.
In the early 1960s, he married Judith Eyster of New York, PA. They had one son, Christopher Allen Brown, born 1964 before the marriage ended in divorce.
Larry moved to Sheridan in 1972 where he met Josie. Larry and Josie were married in May 1975 and have been married just short of 45 years. They had two sons, Clinton and Daniel Brown.
Larry's career extended from Pueblo, CO, and Sheridan, WY to Anchorage and Palmer, Alaska & Elko, Nevada, this did not allow for family time as he wished. His job mostly included drafting underground telephone lines and later using computer programs to accomplish the same duty. He worked for Mountain Bell and MTA out of Alaska. He retired in 2013. Larry loved working with leather and was a very talented saddle maker. King's Saddlery sold a few for him. He made several saddles for businesses and friends.
Larry's passion was hunting, fishing, and the outdoor life. He owned a small cabin and often stated, ”When I'm there, it's the best medicine I can come up with.” Larry loved reading every Louis L'Amour novel and collecting coins. His favorite channel was the Western movie channel. His favorite star was Clint Eastwood. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Larry claims he's had quite a few adventures, reminiscing, “some good, some not so good. Those were pretty much my wild days” he said about his youth. He added he was “ornery” & “ scrappy” then; he claims he has “mellowed out”. Larry summed up his life by saying “you must play the card in your hand; it's amazing how one card can make a difference.”
Larry will join his son, Christopher Brown , age 56, who preceded him by only two and a half months ago, his parents Paul Brown and Dorothy Druck Brown, and grandparents George B. Druck and Emma Blum Druck.
Larry is survived by his Wife Josie, sons Clint and Daniel Brown, and two grandsons Josh Brown of Oregon and Noah Brown of Ranchester, WY.
A viewing for Larry Brown will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Kane Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held the following day on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00am at Kane Funeral Home with Father Sebastian officiating.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.