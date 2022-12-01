September 27, 1942 – November 26, 2022
Larry Dean Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 26, 2022, with his wife Marvel and daughter LeAnn by his side. Larry passed of natural causes.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Smith, his sister Sherry, and his daughters Leaette and Lori. Larry is survived by his wife Marvel of almost 57 years, daughters Lisa and LeAnn, sister Sally, brother Jerry, granddaughters Tinley, Kaline, Jennifer, Casey, and Abby, and eight amazing great grandchildren. He adored his family more than anything.
Larry was a firefighter in the Air Force during Vietnam, serving from 1964 -1966. Larry and Marvel married on January 21, 1966, in Dayton, Wyoming. On the day of their wedding, they went hunting and got their deer on the way home. Realizing they forgot the rifle, they had to turn around and go back to get it. A story they always remembered. Anyone who knew Larry knew he loved hunting, fishing and in general an adventure of any kind outdoors. He loved to travel and the history of Wyoming.
He worked for Decker Coal Mine for 28 years as a blade operator. This was something he was very proud of. He was the biggest jokester and loved to tell and show his chicken tattoo joke to anyone who would listen, making friends everywhere he went. Larry battled cancer in his 30's and won that battle to live on and in his words “I've had a great life”. He was the best husband, father, and papa to his family. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Anyone who got to meet Larry was truly blessed.
Funeral services will be held at a future date.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.