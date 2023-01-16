August 11, 1957 — January 10, 2023
Larueen Abbott Dozier, 65, died January 10, 2023, at home in Summerfield, Ohio after a three-year journey with cancer. Larueen was born August 11, 1957, to Darlene and Pistol Abbott in Tacoma, Washington, and grew up on ranches in Wyoming and Montana. She married Gary C. Dozier August 24, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona.
A graduate of Big Horn High School and Scottsdale Community College, Laureen was an accomplished photographer, interior designer, and title researcher. She owned and operated Fabric Works for 20 years in Phoenix, Arizona before going into the title insurance business in Texas. Title work led Laureen into the oil and gas industry, in both Texas and Ohio, and she became a Registered Professional Landman (RPL) and active member of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL) and the local chapter Michael Late Benedum Chapter of AAPL (MLBC).
Laureen was a fun-loving and exceptionally kind wife, friend, sister, aunt, daughter, and colleague. She enjoyed dancing, music, traveling, birds, dogs, cats, Koi fish and entertaining friends, and family, Most of all, she reveled in a life of spiritual experience with 12 Step recovery and Native American practices as her foundation.
Laureen is survived by her husband Gary, mother Darlene Abbott-McNair, siblings Kate Abbott Taylor, Lance (Melinda) Abbott, and Vickie Rampelbergh (Wolfgang), St. Joseph, MO, Sue VanDeventer (Olin), Bernard, MO, Eileen Weathermon, Horton, KS, Gloria Mackoy (Roger), Topeka, KS, Tina Swinson (Daryl), Batavia, OH along with a host of beloved relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Pistol Abbott and nephew Brad Koch.
In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to Cancer Gas Cards, Inc, 48397 Keylor Hill Road, Woodsfield, OH 43793.
Published by Legacy Remembers on Jan. 13, 2023.
