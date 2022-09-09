Laura Josephine Ratcliff, 70, Sheridan, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Cowen officiating. Memorials to honor Laura can be made to Hospice of the Big Horns, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY, 82801. The family would like to thank friends, neighbors, Hospice of the Big Horns, and Sheridan Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.