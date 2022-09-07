April 28, 1952 - September 5, 2022
Laura Josephine Ratcliff, 70, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family in Sheridan, WY.
Laura was born on April 28, 1952, to Delbert and Margaret (Jones) Sick in Englewood, CO. She married Howard Summer in 1972 and had three sons, Troy, Shawn, and Erik, they later divorced. She married Clay in 1994, and gained three stepchildren, Laurie, Kristy and Cody.
Laura was a Deaf Ed Teacher with a master’s degree, she taught sign language to her deaf students, would take a group of children from kindergarten clear through High School. She did that three different times, her students were like her own. She loved everyone, her teaching and kids came first, hands on learning.
Laura loved to travel with Clay. Together they traveled to Cancun, Mexico, vacationed in Cozumel (loving the turtle farm), and spent two weeks in Hawaii. At a garage sale she bought two horses. Luckily, they were good gentle well-bred horses. Laura enjoyed gardening, raising wiener pigs, bottle feeding baby calves, wood working, horseback riding, camping in the Big Horn Mountains, painting, and hanging out at the pond by their house. She was a member of the Big Horn Women’s Club and First Baptist Church.
Being a city kid, Laura loved the country life. She loved her children and raising wiener pigs. But in the fall, they had to go to a real cool place (freezer). One time while Clay was at work, Laura had to pull a baby calf all by herself. Clay on his mine radio and Laura on her cell phone talking to him. Mom and baby calf were just fine.
Laura is survived by her husband Clay of 28 years, three children: Troy (Colleen), Shawn and Erik. Three stepchildren Laurie, and Kristy (Harley) and Cody. Nine grandchildren; Neil, Adelia, Jackson, Mercedes, Macey, Tanner, Blake, Hadley and Bobby, one sister: Leslie (Don) Mayo of Independence, KS, and numerous friends. Her memory will live on in our heart and minds.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Cowen officiating.
Memorials to honor Laura can be made to Hospice of the Big Horns, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
The family would like to thank all of our friends and neighbors for all their help and support. Especially thank you to all the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Big Horn’s and all their volunteers. They are truly angels.
Our heartfelt thanks to Sheridan Funeral Home for their compassion and care during this time of loss of our loved one.
