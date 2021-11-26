July 29, 1954 – November 19, 2021
Laurel G. Chapman passed away at the age of 67 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on 11/19/2021. Laurel was brought into this world by Aloris and Alex Lanners on 07/29/1954 in a small town in Wyoming called Thermopolis. She was the youngest child of four siblings. Laurel spent all her childhood around a very loving family.
In 1973 she started her own family with Christie Aloris Wales A beautiful baby girl. In 1976 she had her second child, a boy by the name of Robert Alex Wales and finally in 1985 she was blessed with the final member of her 3 loving children ending with Karen Marie Wales.
From birth to death, she was always surrounded by loved ones, be it our giant family, or all the friends she made through almost every interaction she took. She gave her heart freely to anyone with need.
Laurel lived a lot of her life traveling throughout the United States. Laurel and her husband Chuck tried to see every state in the union, but always came back to her true home in Sheridan Wyoming.
For most of her life she was in the restaurant business from waitress, cook, or owner. She was always wanting to be part of the community and made peoples day a little brighter with good food, a hug or some needed conversation amongst a friend. Her love and insights will be missed forever...
Laurel Gail Chapman is survived by 1 loving sister Liana Chernie 2 older brothers Corrie Lanners and Lonnie Lanners. With 3 children Christie Curtis, Robert Wales, Karen Peterson and 12 amazing grandchildren: 7 beautiful grandchildren Compliments of Christie Curtis: Drew, Derek, Lexie, Ben, Lane, Alec, and Mia. With 2 more grandchildren from Robert Alex Wales: Sylvia and Elaine, and 3 more from Karen Marie Peterson: Aurora, Autumn, and Ian. And finally, to date we have 8 great-grand babies: Drew Knape with 4 children so far Aubree, Noah, Alex, and Zyler. Derek Osmun with 2 children so far Alekai and Roxanne. Ben Osmun with 2 children so far Calum and Wren.
The Celebration of Life will be on 11/28/2021 held at the Old Eagles #186. The address is 850 N. Main St., Sheridan, Wy. Starting at 3:00pm and will go until 5:00pm there will be finger foods and drinks available. Please feel free to join us for this celebration of a wonderful woman and all the memories that were created.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.