April 4, 1952 – February 14, 2023
Lawrence Allan (Larry) Legerski, 70, of Sheridan was called home by his Heavenly Father on February 14, 2023.
Larry was born April 4, 1952, at the Sheridan Hospital to Walter and Mary Jane (Wantulok) Legerski. He was honored to be 100% Polish. Larry was raised and lived most of his whole life in Sheridan Wyoming and spent time growing up on the homestead where his grandparents lived in Big Horn. He attended Sheridan High School after which he joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in San Diego. Larry also served with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy after completing his enlistment on January 3, 1975. Larry then returned to Sheridan where he worked, raised a family, and lived the remainder of his life.
Larry worked various jobs over the course of his life from Superior Laundry with his father and driving truck for Coca-Cola until he eventually found his place at the Veterans Administration. He worked for the Veterans Administration for 30 years.
Larry met the love of his life, Maureen (Harvey) and married her on April 15, 1977. They lived and raised their two children in the Sheridan area. Larry enjoyed many things, but none so much as golfing with his wife and son. His son will sure miss the best golfing buddy a guy could ever ask for. He was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed camping, frequent Deadwood trips, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Duane and Ilene Harvey, granddaughter, Arianna Page, and many aunts and uncles and cousins. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, his children Samantha (Robert) Millar of San Antonio Texas and son Gregory of Sheridan, his grandchildren, Cheyenne, Connor, Elliana and R.J. Also surviving him were his brothers, Boby and Kevin (Nicki) Legerski and sisters, Linda (Rick) Westrick and Becky (Ken) Higgs.
Larry was a soft spoken man and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of those around him. He was well loved by all who knew him and will be missed terribly by those he leaves behind, which includes a great many family and friends who will remember fondly the time spent with him and the legacy he left for them all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Kane Funeral Home. Time to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.