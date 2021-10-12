April 14, 1935 - September 8, 2021
Lawrence “Larry” Pitet of Sheridan, WY passed away on September 8th, 2021 in California, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born in Yankton, SD on April 14th, 1935 to Dr. Marcel and Monica (Noonan) Pitet.
He lived in Sheridan, where he attended Holy Name Catholic School, graduating from there in 1949. He then moved to Miles City, MT where he graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1953. From there he attended the University of Montana and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Larry was a dedicated employee of Aetna Insurance for 35 years at their San Francisco office. His interests included his children, grandchildren, politics, golf, crosswords, writing editorials in local newspapers, and his faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Francis “Mick” Pitet, brother Roger Pitet, sister Mary (Wayne) Tennell.
Larry is survived by his children Lauren Canevaro, Christopher Pitet, and Carrie (Marty) Pitet Maechler; brother Pat (Lynn) Pitet of Cody, WY; and grandchildren Preston and Landon Canevaro, Lucas and Ella Pitet, Justin Cain, and Alexa Maechler, who he loved dearly.