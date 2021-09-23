1935 - 2021
Lawrence M. Pitet died Sept. 8, 2021, in California. He was born in 1935 in Yankton, SD to Dr. Marcel Pitet and Monica (Noonan) Pitet.
He lived in Sheridan, where he proudly attended Holy Name Catholic School, graduating from there in 1949. He then moved to Miles City, MT where he graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1953. He then attended the University of Montana with a degree in business.
He made his home in Walnut Creek, CA, where he worked for Aetna Insurance for 35 years. He moved back home to Sheridan in 1998 to enjoy his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Francis “Mickey” Pitet, brother Roger Pitet, sister Mary Pitet Tennell and her husband Floyd Wayne Tennell.
He is survived by his son Christopher Pitet and his wife Yvonne, his grandchildren Lucas and Ella Pitet, his sister Michelle (Frank) Rosenthal of Sheridan, his brother Patrick (Lynn) Pitet of Cody, WY, several nephews and nieces, and his life long friend, Joseph Skatula and his family.
A memorial Service will be held Friday, October 8th at 1PM at Kane Funeral Home with FR. Glen Whewell officiating.