August 25, 1931 – April 15, 2023
Lenus A. (Len) Nielsen was called to heaven on Saturday, April 15th , 2023. He passed peacefully at the Westview Senior Living facility in Sheridan.
Len was born in Beach, North Dakota on August 25th , 1931, shortly after his family had homesteaded on land just north of town. After graduating from Beach High School in 1949, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent several years in Okinawa during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home, he attended Dickinson State College and the University of Wyoming where he earned bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and zoology as well as a master’s degree in botany.
Len married Janice Adams in 1955 and began a family in North Dakota but moved to Sheridan in 1957 where he began working as a teacher at Sheridan High School. He taught general science, chemistry and aviation at SHS, but was mostly known for being the chemistry teacher there until his retirement in 1994. He drew a great sense of satisfaction from his teaching and for many years after his retirement he was often approached by grateful students, thanking him for imparting to them the knowledge and confidence to become doctors, nurses, pilots, and many other successful and rewarding careers.
When Len wasn’t teaching, he pursued his many other interests which included traveling for family vacations, his antique car (a beautiful 1954 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe), and especially his garden, which gave him immeasurable joy. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for 20 years and a lifetime member of the Sheridan Elks Lodge, where he served for many years as the Veterans Affairs Volunteer Service Representative.
Len was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Vera Nielsen and his brother Laverne. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janice, his sister Leona Nielsen, his sons Ronald, Gary (Jackie) and Bradley and grandchildren Elizabeth Seay, Timothy Nielsen, Erik Nielsen, Haley Nielsen, and Lauren Nielsen, as well as great-grandchildren Nolan Schaffer and Zoey Chader.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at Kane Funeral Home on Sunday, April 30th, with a reception there immediately afterward.
