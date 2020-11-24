Sept. 9, 1916 - November 22, 2020
Leola Audrey (Weaver) Long died November 22, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. She was 104 years old, born Sept. 9, 1916, to Myrtle and Aubrey Weaver in Buffalo Gap, SD. She was delivered by her grandmother, who was the doctor in Buffalo Gap.
The Weavers had a ranch outside Faith, SD. Audrey had three older brothers, Deacon (Gurdon Vern), Gayle and Dogie (Claire Raymond).
Her father was fatally shot by a neighbor when Audrey was very young. To be able to support her family, Myrtle went to school to be a hair stylist and the family moved to Big Horn, WY, where she set up shop and Deacon worked with horses.
Audrey loved horses. She was one of only two students who rode their horses to school and said she would gallop through the school yard each morning to make sure she had the best stall. Her life was full of adventures including traveling for some time with her brother Deacon and his wife when he trained and raced horses all over the country. She was one of several hands that trailed cattle into Montana from Wyoming.
She met Mike Long on the polo field in Big Horn, WY. They were married in Santa Barbara, CA, in 1937 while Mike was there to play polo for the Sheridan team. She helped exercise polo ponies and played in practice games but was never able to join the actual game that was men-only at that time.
Audrey and Mike had two daughters, Patty and Carol. When the girls were one and two, Mike went to work for Kelly Howie on the Hat Ranch west of Kaycee, WY. The family stayed on the ranch when it sold to Ken and Bay Schiffer. Mike and Audrey and their daughters spent their summers at two mountain camps above Buffalo, WY (the Bull Camp and the Reserve Camp) where they took care of the cattle and trained young horses.
The Longs lived on the ranch until it was sold to Neil DeLapp. Retiring in 1984, they purchased a place out of Buffalo, so Audrey could keep her horses, one reaching the age of 34. Audrey continued to live on the place after Mike died in May of 1985. She spent most of the last 10 years with her daughter in Tennessee and Cheyenne.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Grunkemeyer, and Patty Hewitt; 4 grandchildren, Mark (Cyrena) Hewitt and Craig (CarrieAnn) Hewitt, Cory (Adriane Horovitz) Grunkemeyer and Gillian (Caleb Baker) Grunkemeyer; 8 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Mike and her three brothers.